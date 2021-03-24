Wolf Reacts To U-S Gun Violence At PA Virtual Town Hall

“Gun violence is a scourge all across Pennsylvania and across our nation.” That from Governor Tom Wolf Tuesday at a virtual town hall organized by a group called CeaseFire PA. In the wake of recent mass shootings in Colorado and Georgia, Wolf says Pennsylvania has not been immune to an increase in gun crimes. The Governor proposed several solutions like requiring lost or stolen firearms to be reported within 72 hours and closing gaps in background checks. In a statement, a spokesman for the state House Republican Caucus says new gun laws would only lead to more opportunities for illegal gun use.