Local State Senator Injured In Motorcycle Crash

York County Republican state senator Mike Regan is recovering from serious injuries after a motorcycle accident last weekend. Northern Regional Police tell the York Daily Record that the 59-year-old Regan was riding his bike along South Mountain Road near Hickory Road on Sunday when he hit a small van going in the opposite direction. No one else was hurt. The senator was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment. Regan represents parts of York and Cumberland Counties and he won his second term last fall.