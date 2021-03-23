PA Solar Energy Project Largest Government Commitment In U-S

More than 400-jobs are expected to be created as six new solar energy arrays will be built in central Pennsylvania including York County. Governor Wolf says the Pennsylvania PULSE which stands for Project to Utilize Light and Solar Energy will produce nearly 50% of the state government’s electricity. General Services Secretary Curt Topper says “This clean, environmentally-friendly solar energy will lower our annual carbon dioxide emission statewide by 157,000 metric tons, which is the equivalent of taking more than 34,000 cars off the road.” The project plans to go into operation on January-1st, 2023.