Christmas Day Shooting Suspect Arrested In Lancaster City

The suspect wanted for a Christmas Day shooting in Lancaster City is now in custody. Police say Shane McCracken Jr. was 17-years old at the time of the shooting near the intersection of Conestoga and South Water Streets that left a 17-year old boy seriously injured. McCracken is now 18-years old and he has been charged as an adult with multiple crimes including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and firearms violations. The suspect was arrested last Friday after he tried to escape by hiding in a second floor closet of a vacant home. McCracken’s request for bail was denied. He is being held in the Lancaster County Prison.