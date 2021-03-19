York Woman Admits Sexual Contact With Teens

A York County woman has pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with two teenage boys and sexting a third. The York Dispatch reports that 32-year old Lauren Thomas, formerly of Dover Township but who now lives in Hanover, admitted to several crimes including first-degree felony of statutory sexual assault. Police say aside from the physical contact, their investigation also uncovered hundreds of illicit cell phone photos and videos that Thomas exchanged with the underage victims starting in the summer of 2019. Before Thomas is sentenced in July, she must undergo an assessment by the state’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board.