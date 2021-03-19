Plea In York County Fatal Traffic Accident

There’s been a no-contest plea in a fatal York County traffic accident. The York Daily Record reports that 64-year old Terry Miller Sr. did not admit guilt for the crash but he acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to get a conviction. Prosecutors say Miller pleaded no contest to homicide by vehicle and related crimes for the crash in August of 2019 that left 24-year old Kyle Zepp dead. Police say Miller pulled into the intersection of Clear Spring Road and U.S. Route 15 in Franklin Township and collided with another vehicle. Miller’s plea included a prison sentence of 11.5 to 23-months plus two years’ probation. He must also pay about $6,800 in restitution.