A Lancaster man is charged wit arson after he lit a cardboard box on fire in a storage room of a McDonald’s restaurant last week. Lancaster Online reports that 19-year old Craig Benton initially told his boss at the North Franklin Street business that a fire started from a spark. Later Benton allegedly admitted that he had started the flames. Luckily, the fire was quickly extinguished and no one was hurt. The suspect is free on $75,000 unsecured bail.