More than 2-weeks after she was hit by a vehicle, a York County pedestrian dies of her injuries. The Coroner’s Office says 25-year-old Diamond Eppley of Dover Township was walking near Emig Mill Road and Carlisle Road just before 7:00 p.m. on February 24 when she was struck by a vehicle. Eppley was taken to WellSpan York Hospital where she died 16-days later. Police say the area was dark and had no street lights. The driver stayed at the scene. The accident has been ruled accidental.