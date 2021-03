A Red Flag Warning for York, Lancaster and 18-other central Pennsylvania counties has expired but not before firefighters battled a rare forest fire in York County. Officials say crews were called to part of South Mountain Road near Dillsburg in Franklin Township for several hours Sunday after flames were spread by winds of 10-to-20 mph with gusts over 30-mph. The stiff breeze combined with low relative humidity created perfect conditions for wildfires to spread.