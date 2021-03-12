Wolf Visits York City

Governor Tom Wolf stopped at York’s Family First Health Thursday to thank them for their partnership in providing the COVID-19 vaccine to some of the state’s most vulnerable citizens. Wolf says while supply is improving, it is still outstripping demand. Meanwhile, CVS Health has announced that it is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to 10-additional pharmacy locations for a total of 19 in Pennsylvania. People can register online or through the CVS Pharmacy app or call CVS at 800-746-7287. And finally, the state Public Utility Commission has voted to lift the moratorium preventing utilities from terminating service to all non-paying customers. The order was adopted last spring as Goveror Wolf ordered shutdowns to fight the coronavirus. With more federal aid becoming available to renters to help pay utility bills, the commission voted Thursday to lift the moratorium starting April-1st.