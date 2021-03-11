York Co. Man Sentenced For Animal Cruelty In Death Of Dog

The York Township man who tried to scare a neighbor’s dog by firing a pellet gun, but instead killing the animal has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty. The York Daily Record reports that 42-year old Richard Heikes fired the shot after the dog bit several people around his mobile home park last June. Heikes says the shot apparently ricocheted off the blacktop and hit the Maltipoo named Atlas. The dog died the next day. Heikes was sentenced from 11.5 to 23 months in York County Prison. He will receive credit for 109-days already served.