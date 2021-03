York City’s Fire Chief has announced his retirement. York Mayor Michael Helfrich says Chad Deardorff has been with the department for 26-years, spending the past two years as chief. Deardorff was named Firefighter of the Year in 2005. The chief says following his retirement, he plans to take a job with WellSpan Health. Helfrich says Deputy Chief William Sleeger Jr. will be appointed acting chief on March 26.