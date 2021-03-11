Wolf Visits Vaccination Center, Unemployment Help Coming

Governor Tom Wolf paid a visit to the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center as it opened for the first time on Wednesday. Thursday, Wolf will visit York’s Family First Health to thank them for their partnership in providing the COVID-19 vaccine to some of the state’s most vulnerable citizens. Meanwhile, the pandemic has caused tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians to lose their job and need unemployment compensation but the flood of claims has slowed delivery. Now, Acting Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier says she is adding hundreds of staffers to help answer the thousands of calls the system gets each week about unemployment claims. Berrier says at least 500 new customer service representatives will be hired and trained by June.