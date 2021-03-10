York City Shooting Leaves One Man Dead

The hunt for a suspect in a York City murder continues. Police say 27-year-old Timiere Crosby was shot along the 800-block of Linden Avenue just before midnight Monday. Officers say Crosby was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police are looking for a white 2007 Volvo XC9 that was involved in the killing. The vehicle has a broken rear window and its Pennsylvania license plate is LHV-7445. Officers also want to talk to a man named Gregory Adside who they add is not a suspect. Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 717-849- 2204.