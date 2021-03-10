Mass Vaccination Center Opens Wednesday In Lancaster Co.

The $20-million dollar Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center opens today after weeks of work from a combination of partners including local government and Penn Medicine, UPMC, WellSpan and Penn State Health. Officials say the 100,000 square foot facility located in the former Bon-Ton department store at Park City Center will be open from 7am until 7pm every day now through June-30th. Vaccine supply will determine exactly how many people get protected but about 500 are expected to get a shot today and then ramping up to a goal of 6000 a day eventually. People can register for an appointment online at VaccinateLancaster.org. Their phone number, 717-588-1020 is staffed weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. And finally state Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Tuesday that nearly $553-million has been distributed to counties to provide rental and utility assistance to eligible Pennsylvanians who have been directly or indirectly impacted by COVID-19. Learn more at the web site: dhs.pa.gov