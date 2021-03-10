Father Charged In Young Daughter’s Death In Lancaster Co.

A Lancaster County man has been arrested for the death of his 4-year old daughter last fall. Lancaster Online reports that State Police have charged 26-year old Michael Stoltzfus of Gordonville with two counts of endangering the welfare of children. Troopers say Stoltzfus was using a front-end loader to move stones between properties along Irishtown Road in Leacock Township last October. The cab of the loader was large and both of his daughters were inside with him. State Police say a 2-year-old daughter was in his lap while the older girl was standing beside the cab’s door. Troopers told the 4-year old either lost her balance or accidentally hit the handle before falling from the cab. Stoltzfus couldn’t stop the tractor which then ran over the girl. The incident was ruled accidental. Stoltzfus is free on $250,000 unsecured bail.