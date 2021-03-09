Vaccine Appointment Web Site Opens In Lancaster Co.

Lancaster County’s mass vaccination center is now taking registrations through a web site. Officials say residents in Phase-1A can get an appointment by going to VaccinateLancaster.org. For those without a computer, they can call 717-588-1020 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meanwhile, Governor Wolf said as vaccine supply increases and more people get protected, practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently and wearing a mask continue to be important steps to mitigating the spread of the virus. Wolf also announced that he has nominated Dr. Denise Johnson, to serve as Pennsylvania’s physician general. Dr. Johnson will succeed Dr. Wendy Braund, who, in addition to her role as COVID-19 response director, served as interim physician general following the departure of Dr. Rachel Levine. Dr. Johnson will serve as acting physician general until she is confirmed by the Senate.