Teacher Sentenced For Sexually Abusing York Co. Student

A former York County teacher is sentenced after he admitted to sexually abusing a 17-year-old student. The York Daily Record reports that 26-year old Stephen Henise of Windsor Township, pleaded guilty last fall to corruption of minors for kissing and groping a 17-year-old student on several occasions as he taught as a long-term substitute at York Country Day School. Henise was sentenced to serve three to 23 months in York County Prison. But since he has already spent 92-days in custody, he can be released once a probation officer approves a home plan. Henise was terminated by the school.