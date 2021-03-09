Pedestrian Charged With Attacking Driver Who Grazed Him In Lancaster Co.

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle has been arrested after he allegedly attacked the offending driver. Manheim Township Police tell Lancaster Online that 23-year old Robert Gonzalez, who is homeless, was grazed by a passing vehicle. It happened in the 1000-block of North Duke Street where there was no crosswalk, just before 11:30pm last Friday. Officers say Gonzalez reacted by jumping on the hood of the car shattering the windshield then hitting the driver in the face multiple times. Police say Gonzalez was not hurt but the driver received treatment at a local hospital’s trauma unit. Gonzalez has been charged with assault, criminal mischief and failure of a pedestrian to exercise care after he was struck.