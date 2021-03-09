Lancaster County Standoff Suspect Charged

The Lititz man who was armed during a 4.5-hour standoff last weekend in Lancaster County is charged with multiple offenses. Northern Regional Police say 53-year old William Evans faces two counts each of reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, simple assault and discharging of a firearm in an occupied dwelling. Officers say a domestic dispute began late Friday night at a home along the 500-block of Creekside Avenue in Lititz and then escalated to an assault and threats. At least two shots were fired during the incident. There were no injuries.