Woman Reported Missing In York County

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in finding a missing woman in York county. Troopers say 29-year old Nicole Ebaugh was last seen near the Heritage Rail Trail County Park at the Glatfelters Station Road Parking Area on March 6. Police say Ebaugh’s disappearance does not appear to be criminal and there is no danger to the public. Ebaugh is described as a white female, 5-foot-4 with light brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white checkered jacket, and dark pants with white striping on the side. Anyone with more information is asked to call State Police in York at 717-428-1011.