Wolf Marks 1-Year Of COVID In PA

Pennsylvania marked its first presumed positive COVID-19 cases a year ago last weekend. Governor Tom Wolf on Saturday honored the loss of more than 24,000 Pennsylvanians to the pandemic in the past year. he also thanked residents for enduring the hardships, caring for one another and taking the necessary steps to mitigate the spread of the virus. Wolf added that the state is headed toward a brighter future as vaccine production and distribution increases. State health officials say as of Saturday, nearly 2-million first doses of a vaccine have been administered in the commonwealth and nearly a million second doses.

Appointment registration for the COVID-19 mass vaccination center in Lancaster County is expected to be available possibly today or Tuesday. That’s according to Lancaster Online. Officials say they are almost finished testing a registration website for setting appointments. The mass vaccination site inside the former Bon-Ton department store at Park City Center, is expected to begin with a limited number of scheduled appointments beginning Wednesday due to limited vaccine availability. Officials say their goal is to vaccinate up to 6,000 people a day by operating from from 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. 7-days a week through June 30.

And finally, a study published in Med Archive finds that people who wear glasses are two to three times less likely to get the coronavirus. Researchers say glasses are a protective barrier and generally stop people from physically touching their eyes.