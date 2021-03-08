Lancaster Co. Armed Standoff Ends

A 4.5-hour standoff with police ended peacefully over the weekend in Lancaster County. Northern Regional Police say a domestic dispute began late Friday night at a home along the 500-block of Creekside Avenue in Lititz and then escalated to an assault and threats. Officers say the subject had “multiple firearms” and at least two shots were fired during the incident. A 56-year-old Warwick Township man was eventually taken into custody and then transported to a medical facility for an evaluation. There were no injuries.