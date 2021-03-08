Support our Give Green Radiothon for the Central PA Food Bank

Join us on March 17th as we team with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank for the
St. Patrick’s Day Give Green Radiothon
Never has there been a greater need in our area and donations help the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank acquire and distribute food in the large quantities it needs to meet the increased demand and feed thousands of food insecure families, children, seniors and veterans in our communities.
Or donate on your smartphone.
Text PAFOOD to 243725 and donate any amount you can.
Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is one of the largest providers of charitable food assistance in central PA, serving more than 1,000 partners and programs in 27 Central PA counties.
The Food Bank serves more than 200,000 individuals each month through its network and many have visited food pantries for the first time in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic fallout.
The Food Bank moves more than 1 million pounds of food per week including fresh produce, meat, and dairy products.
The best way to help the Food Bank is through donations and the Food Bank can turn a donation of just one dollar into six nutritious meals for those in need in central Pennsylvania.
Learn more at CentralPAFoodBank.org.