Amelia Earhart

She was the first woman to fly a solo transatlantic flight and the first person to fly from Hawaii to the continental U.S. Then Amelia Earhart set out to be the first woman to fly around the world. With navigator Fred Noonan, she started the 29,000-mile journey in Miami. One month later, after flying 22,000 miles, she disappeared over the Pacific Ocean. Did the plane run out of fuel? Or crash? Or were they captured by the Japanese in the years just before World War II? To this day, no one knows what happened to this aviation pioneer.