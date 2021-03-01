<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1.0"> <meta http-equiv="x-ua-compatible" content="ie=edge"> <title>Celebrating Women's History Month</title> <link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/cumulus-digital/cumulus-awards-feature@e830404/dist/iframe/inner/css/base.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css"> <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/cumulus-digital/cumulus-awards-feature@e830404/dist/iframe/inner/js/base-min.js"></script> <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@splidejs/splide@latest/dist/js/splide.min.js"></script> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@splidejs/splide@latest/dist/css/splide.min.css"> <script> var w = window.self; w.DO_NOT_ACTIVATE_DFP = true; w.addEventListener('jquery.loaded', function() { $(function() { window.top.console.log('REQUESTING DFP ACTIVATION'); if (w.parent._CMLS && w.parent._CMLS.CCC_IFRAME_ACTIVATE_DFP) { w.parent._CMLS.CCC_IFRAME_ACTIVATE_DFP([300,250]); googletag.cmd = googletag.cmd || []; googletag.cmd.push(function displayCube() { googletag.display('div-gpt-cube'); }); </script> </section> </header> <section id="slideshow" class="splide"> <div class="splide__track"> <ul class="splide__list"> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/03/23100522/Angelou-Maya-51120640.jpg" > <figcaption> Poet and activist Maya Angelou addresses the Democratic National Convention 27 July, 2004, in Boston, Massachusetts. Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry is to be officially nominated by the convention 29 July. <small>Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images</small> </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2> Maya Angelou </h2> <p> The first best-selling nonfiction book by an African-American female author was <em>I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings</em>, an autobiography by poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou. A true renaissance woman, her passions included music, dance and theater. She traveled the world and was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize for her writing. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/03/23100526/Anthony-Susan-B-615230704.jpg" > <figcaption> Portrait of Susan B. Anthony (1820-1906) seated at a desk. <small>Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images</small> </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2> Susan B. Anthony </h2> <p> The 19th amendment to the Constitution giving women the right to vote is known as the Susan B. Anthony amendment. She was a leading voice in the women’s suffrage movement and once wrote, “There never will be complete equality until women themselves help to make laws and elect lawmakers.” She died 14 years before women won the right to vote but said she knew that failure was impossible. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/03/23100530/Ball-Lucille-517257230.jpg" > <figcaption> Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz washing dishes at home on their five acre ranch. <small>Photo via Bettmann/Getty Images</small> </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2> Lucille Ball </h2> <p> The world loves Lucy – Lucille Ball, star of <em>I Love Lucy</em>, which has been running on TV constantly for seven decades now. Lucy wasn’t just a comedian and an actor; she and husband Desi Arnaz created Desilu Studios, which produced her own series as well as Gene Roddenberry’s <em>Star Trek</em>. Lucy was the first woman to own a major studio in Hollywood. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/03/23100534/Diana-Princess-of-Wales-694916419.jpg" > <figcaption> The Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997, later Diana, Princess of Wales) and Prince Charles at Westminster Abbey, London, for a centenary service for the Royal College Of Music, 28th February 1982. <small>Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images</small> </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2> Diana, Princess of Wales </h2> <p> The whole world was watching when Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles on July 29, 1981. Her grace, elegance and glamour won her fans all over the world, as did her charity work for many worthy causes. The world was watching again with an outpouring of grief at her funeral on September 6, 1997. Founded in her name, a memorial fund carries on her great work. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/03/23100538/Earhart-Amelia-517323362.jpg" > <figcaption> Amelia Earhart smiles as she sits clad in a leather aviator's jacket in the cockpit of a small airplane. <small>Photo via Bettmann/Getty Images</small> </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2> Amelia Earhart </h2> <p> She was the first woman to fly a solo transatlantic flight and the first person to fly from Hawaii to the continental U.S. Then Amelia Earhart set out to be the first woman to fly around the world. With navigator Fred Noonan, she started the 29,000-mile journey in Miami. One month later, after flying 22,000 miles, she disappeared over the Pacific Ocean. Did the plane run out of fuel? Or crash? Or were they captured by the Japanese in the years just before World War II? To this day, no one knows what happened to this aviation pioneer. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/03/23100543/Ginsburg-Ruth-Bader-1094804416.jpg" > <figcaption> Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, celebrating her 20th anniversary on the bench, is photographed in the East conference room at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Friday, August 30, 2013. <small>Photo by Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post via Getty Images</small> </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2> <em>Justice</em> Ruth Bader Ginsburg </h2> <p> Ruth Bader Ginsburg was known for her work as a legal advocate for gender equality and women’s issues, winning many cases before the Supreme Court even before she joined that body as only the second woman to sit on the highest bench in the land. Lovingly known as “The Notorious RBG,” she achieved rock star status as a justice of the Supreme Court. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/03/23100548/Gorman-Amanda-1297454091.jpg" > <figcaption> Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman speaks at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. <small>Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images</small> </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2> Amanda Gorman </h2> <p> No one who heard Amanda Gorman’s poem <em>The Hill We Climb</em> at the inauguration of President Biden will ever forget her stirring words. Inspired to become a poet when her third grade teacher read Ray Bradbury’s Dandelion Wine to her class, Gorman is our nation’s youngest inaugural poet and a voice that will light the way to the future. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/03/23100552/Harris-Kamala-1230698375.jpg" > <figcaption> Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. <small>Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images</small> </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2> <em>Vice President</em> Kamala Harris </h2> <p> As Attorney General of California, Kamala Harris oversaw the second largest justice department in the country. As Senator from the Golden State, she served on three important committees: Intelligence, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. Now she is Vice President of the United States. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/03/23100557/Keller-Helen-3241023.jpg" > <figcaption> 1956: Portrait of American writer, educator and advocate for the disabled Helen Keller (1880 - 1968) holding a Braille volume and surrounded by shelves containing books and decorative figurines. A childhood illness left Keller blind, deaf and mute. <small>Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images</small> </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2> Helen Keller </h2> <p> Blind and deaf, Helen Keller was an undisciplined child until teacher Anne Sullivan came into her life. Their relationship was immortalized in <em>The Miracle Worker</em>, and no one will ever forget how Sullivan taught Helen to communicate by spelling out words in her hand. Keller became a world-renowned author and lecturer, and a global ambassador for the disabled. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/03/23100601/Kennedy-Jacqueline-515586106.jpg" > <figcaption> Jacqueline Bouvier and her fiancé Senator John Kennedy play tennis. <small>Photo via Bettmann/Getty Images</small> </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2> Jacqueline Kennedy </h2> <p> Jacqueline Bouvier was a newspaper photographer who met a congressman from Massachusetts named John F. Kennedy. They were married soon after and when he was elected President, she became the First Lady and a champion of the arts and culture in America. When President Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, the world grieved with his young widow and her two children. Later in her life, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis had a successful career in book publishing. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/03/23100606/King-Billie-Jean-515109452.jpg" > <figcaption> Closeup of tennis star Billie Jean King during a break in the Virginia Slims tournament. <small>Photo via Bettmann/Getty Images</small> </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2> Billie Jean King </h2> <p> Billie Jean King was in fifth grade when she started playing tennis and told her mother she was going to be the number one player in the world. She won 20 titles at Wimbledon and triumphed at the U.S. Open, the Australian Open and the French Open. By 1966 she was ranked the number one female tennis player in the world. Fighting for pay equality for women in tennis, she was challenged to a Battle of the Sexes match by champion Bobby Riggs. King won all three sets. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/03/23100611/Moore-Mary-Tyler-517432010.jpg" > <figcaption> Still from The Mary Tyler Moore Show showing Moore standing, smiling, inside of the WJM newsroom. Moore is shown from the waist-up, holding a cup of coffee, circa 1975. <small>Photo via Bettmann/Getty Images</small> </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2> Mary Tyler Moore </h2> <p> Mary Tyler Moore’s first TV series was <em>Richard Diamond</em>. She played a secretary to the private eye but her face was never shown – only her legs. We finally got to see Mary in <em>The Dick Van Dyke Show</em>, and later, <em>The Mary Tyler Moore Show</em>, which won 29 Emmys over seven seasons. Mary and her husband Grant Tinker founded the MTM production company and produced some of television’s finest series, including <em>Hill Street Blues</em> and <em>St. Elsewhere</em>. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/03/23100615/Ng-Kimberly-1229608882.jpg" > <figcaption> Kim Ng, Sr. VP Baseball & Softball Development for Major League Baseball speaks at the opening dinner before the Third Annual Girls Baseball Trailblazer Series at the Compton Youth Academy on Friday, April 11, 2019 in Long Beach California. <small>Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images</small> </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2> Kim Ng </h2> <p> Kimberly Ng, the general manager of the Miami Marlins, is the highest-ranking female baseball executive and the first woman to serve as general manager of a team in one of the four major sports leagues in North America. She worked her way up as assistant general manager for the New York Yankees and later the Los Angeles Dodgers. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/03/23100618/OConner-Sandra-Day-615295714.jpg" > <figcaption> Sandra Day O'Connor is sworn in a Supreme Court Justice by Chief Justice Warren Burger. At center, holding two family Bibles, is her husband, John O'Connor. <small>Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images</small> </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2> <em>Justice</em> Sandra Day O'Conner </h2> <p> Before she became the first woman named to the Supreme Court, Sandra Day O’Connor found it difficult to gain employment at all-male law firms, despite her qualifications. She fought that bias and started her own law practice, eventually serving 24 distinguished years on the highest court in the land. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/03/23100622/Ride-Sally-618766858.jpg" > <figcaption> Sally Ride, America's first woman astronaut, communicates with ground controllers from the flight deck during the Challenger mission, June 21, 1983. <small>Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images</small> </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2> Sally Ride </h2> <p> On June 18, 1983, Sally Ride became the first American woman in space. She was also NASA’s youngest astronaut, working as the flight engineer aboard the shuttle Challenger. She dedicated her life to educating young girls in the sciences, and her legacy continues with Sally Ride Science, an organization that encourages all children to study engineering and math. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/03/23100626/Sowers-Katie-1194529875.jpg" > <figcaption> San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers looks on during the warm up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. <small>Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images</small> </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2> Katie Sowers </h2> <p> When she was 8, Katie Sowers wrote in her diary, "I hope someday I will be on a real football team." Her dream came true and more. Working with the San Francisco 49ers, in 2020 she became the first female coach to go to the Super Bowl, and is the NFL's first openly LGBT coach. “Even though I’m the first,” she said, “the most important thing is I'm not the last.” </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/03/23100630/Thomas-Sarah-1300898931.jpg" > <figcaption> Line judge Sarah Thomas #53 looks on before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. <small>Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images</small> </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2> Sarah Thomas </h2> <p> Sarah Thomas’ hat, whistle, and flag are on display at the NFL Hall of Fame, a tribute to her place in football history as the first woman to officiate at a Super Bowl game. Sarah was the down judge in Tampa Bay in 2021. Six years earlier, she became the NFL's first permanent female on-field official. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/03/23100634/Walters-Barbara.jpg" > <figcaption> Interview with President Jimmy Carter <small>NARA NAIL Control Number: NLC-WHSP-C-08745-20A</small> </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2> Barbara Walters </h2> <p> TV journalist Barbara Walters has a history of making history, as the first woman to co-anchor a network nightly news broadcast. She also hosted <em>The Today Show</em>, <em>20/20</em> and produced and hosted <em>The View</em>. She has interviewed the most famous people in the world, including Fidel Castro, Vladimir Putin, Robert Kennedy, Princess Grace, Henry Kissinger and President George W. Bush and his wife Laura. </p> </section> </article> </li> <li class="splide__slide"> <article> <figure> <img data-splide-lazy="https://express-images.franklymedia.com/6616/2021/03/23100638/Williams-Serena-73127181.jpg" > <figcaption> Serena Williams of the US plays a return shot during her women's singles final match against Maria Sharapova of Russia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, 27 January 2007. <small>DEAN TREML/AFP via Getty Images</small> </figcaption> </figure> <section class="body"> <h2> Serena Williams </h2> <p> When she was just three years old, Serena Williams started taking daily two-hour tennis lessons from her father. She turned pro when she was 16 and won the Grand Slam of the U.S. Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the Australian Open. 