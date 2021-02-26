First Indictment Filed In PA Nursing Home Investigation

Pennsylvania has been investigating nursing homes and yesterday Attorney General Josh Shapiro along with U-S Attorney Scott Brady announced their first indictment. Shapiro says Susan Gilbert, a former administrator of Mount Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center faces federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, health care fraud, and obstruction of a federal audit when she filed false reports that showed the facility met federal and state staffing requirements. If convicted, the maximum penalties include up to ten years in prison and a fine of $250,000.