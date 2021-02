A child who was one of the multiple victims who were seriously-injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident Tuesday night in Lancaster County has died. Manheim Township Police say a head-on collision happened at around 8:30p on the Thaddeus Stevens Bridge along the 1100 block of Lititz Pike (Rt. 222). At least 3-people were taken to local hospitals but an 11-year old child succumbed to their injuries. Officers ask that anyone who witnessed the crash should call them at 717-569-6401.