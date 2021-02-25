Preparations For COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Sites In PA Grow

A mass vaccination center could open soon after York County Commissioners Wednesday signed an agreement with WellSpan Health. There’s no official opening date but the plan is to vaccinate hundreds of people a day inside of the old AC Moore along Route-30 in the Manchester Crossroads shopping center.

This follows a similar effort in Lancaster County where officials could use the former Bon-Ton store at Park City Center to vaccinate up to 1,000 people a day starting by mid-March. Individuals don’t have to be a WellSpan patient to sign up for an appointment but they will have to use the system’s web site and create a MyWellSpan account. Limited vaccine availability prevents these centers from opening sooner. People can also schedule appointments through the COVID-19 hotline: 1-855- 851-3641.

Hundreds of people in York County will receive a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in a 3-day operation at the Church of the Open Door in Springettsbury Township. The state Department of Aging and Walmart opened the site on Wednesday using vaccine they were allocated through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. To learn more call 1-800-753-8827.

Meanwhile, CVS Health has announced that they will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations in Pennsylvania after they received more than half-a-million doses nationally from that same Federal Program. Get more information on that operation at CVS-dot-com.

And finally, the commonwealth this week was allotted 225,000 vaccines for first dose shots. Officials say the vaccines available to the state will continue to grow and that includes the Johnson & Johnson version which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says offers strong protection against the disease.