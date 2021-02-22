PA COVID-19 Update Saturday PM

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., February 20, that there were 2,818 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 911,591.

There are 2,061 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 441 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 12 – February 18 stood at 6.5%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m., Friday, February 19, there were 90 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 23,570 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS and Walgreens as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

· This week, a total of 326,850 doses will have been allocated through February 20:

o 183,575 first doses will have been allocated this week.

o 143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week.

· To date, of the 2,766,400 doses allocated through February 20, we have administered 1,931,557 doses total through February 19:

o First doses, 88 percent (1,421,115 administered of 1,610,175 allocated)

o Second doses, 44 percent (510,442 administered of 1,156,225 allocated)

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 107,257 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,815,778,266 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 65,992 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,816 cases among employees, for a total of 78,808 at 1,565 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,223 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 24,419 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, Feb. 19:

· Provided an update on vaccinations at Long-Term Care Facilities and expanded the Rite Aid partnership to residential drug and alcohol treatment facilities.

· Announced week 11 of regional COVID-19 testing across the Commonwealth.

· Signed the fourth renewal of the COVID-19 Disaster Declaration to aid in response and recovery

· Announced that the Pike County Community Vaccination Clinic will be rescheduled.

· Provided Pennsylvania State Police enforcement data.

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient. To keep Pennsylvanians informed about vaccination efforts:

· The Your Turn tool provides a way to register to be alerted when it’s your turn to be vaccinated.

· A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

· Vaccine provider map to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

· All of the locations that received vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution webpage.

· Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.

· Pennsylvanians can provide feedback on the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Interim Vaccination Plan by clicking on the Plan Feedback Form square under Popular Vaccine Topics here.

· Frequently asked questions can be found here.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

· Clean surfaces frequently.

· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

· If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

· Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play StoreOpens In A New Window and the Apple App StoreOpens In A New Window by searching for “covid alert pa”.

Updated Coronavirus Links: Press Releases, State Lab Photos, Graphics

· Daily COVID-19 Report

· Press releases regarding coronavirus

· Latest information on the coronavirus

· Photos of the state’s lab in ExtonOpens In A New Window (for download and use)

· Coronavirus and preparedness graphics (located at the bottom of the page)

· Community preparedness and procedures materialsOpens In A New Window