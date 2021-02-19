PA COVID-19 Update Thursday PM

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., February 18, there were 3,345 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 905,995.

There are 2,174 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 465 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,200 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 5 – February 11 stood at 8.0%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, there were 94 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,413 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this includes vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

This week, a total of 326,850 doses will have been allocated through February 20:

183,575 first doses will have been allocated this week.

143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 2,766,400 doses allocated through February 20, we have administered 1,832,638 doses total through February 18:

First doses, 85 percent (1,365,523 administered of 1,610,175 allocated)

Second doses, 40 percent (467,115 administered of 1,156,225 allocated)

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 106,379 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,799,916 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 65,817 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,755 cases among employees, for a total of 78,572 at 1,560 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,127 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 24,313 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, Feb. 17:

Provided an update on Department of Agriculture enforcement.

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient.

The Your Turn tool provides a way to register to be alerted when it’s your turn to be vaccinated.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Vaccine provider map to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider near you.

All of the locations that received vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution webpage.

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website to find more information on the doses administered and showcase demographic information.

Pennsylvanians can provide feedback on the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Interim Vaccination Plan by clicking on the Plan Feedback Form square under Popular Vaccine Topics here.

Frequently asked questions can be found here.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play StoreOpens In A New Window and the Apple App StoreOpens In A New Window by searching for “covid alert pa”.

