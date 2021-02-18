Convicted Killer In York Gets Life In Prison

A Philadelphia man who was convicted of 1st-and-2nd degree murder last fall in York County has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The York Daily Record reports that 23-year old Myannh Legette was found guilty in the October-2018 shooting death of 24-year old Tyler Owens. It happened during a robbery over two ounces of marijuana along the 100-block of South Richland Avenue. Legette was also convicted of robbery and conspiracy and the judge gave him another 20-to-40 years for those crimes.