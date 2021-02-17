Warrant Issued For West York Murder Suspect

A suspect has been identified following a murder in West York. Borough Police responded to the 1400-block of West Market Street at around 3am Sunday morning. Officers found 30-year-old Angel Perez II of Springettsbury Township wounded multiple times. Perez was taken to WellSpan York Hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour later. Police say the killing happened following an after-hours party and they believe Perez was targeted. Now, a warrant has been issued for 29-year old Ronald Boyd who has been charged with homicide. Officers say Boyd should be considered armed and dangerous.