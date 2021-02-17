Lancaster County Valentine’s Day Murder Update

Now an update on the estranged wife in Lancaster County who has been charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of her husband on Valentine’s Day. Police say 29-year old Danielle Bewley is also charged with firearms not to be carried without a license after 27-year old Michael Bewley was found dead in a bank parking lot in Strasburg early Sunday evening. Court documents show the wife called her sister and an ex-boyfriend and told them she had just shot her husband 4-times. She added that she was going to her East Drumore Township home to take her own life. But officers arrived at the house, a standoff ensued. After several hours, Bewley surrendered without further incident just before midnight. The couple was married in 2019.