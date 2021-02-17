Child Sex Charges Filed Against Two Men In Lancaster Co.

Two arrests have been made in separate child sex assaults in Lancaster County. A Queens, New York man is free on a $1-million bond after he was charged with more than a dozen sex assault-related crimes involving a minor in Columbia. Officials say 28-year old Mirza Ahmed used social media to prey on the victim and they urge any others who had contact with the suspect to call East Lampeter Township Police. Meanwhile, New Holland Police say 30-year old Collin Sarne-Moran has been charged with a dozen sex assault crimes involving a person less than 13 years of age over a roughly 2-year time frame. The suspect remains in the County prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.