West York Shooting Leaves One Man Dead

An autopsy is set for today on the man who was shot early Sunday morning in West York. Police were called to the 1400-block of West Market Street at around 3am and that’s where officers found 30-year-old Angel Perez II of Springettsbury Township wounded multiple times. The victim was taken to WellSpan York Hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour later. Police say the killing happened at an after-hours party and they believe Perez was targeted. Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call 717-854-1975.