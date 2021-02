A single vehicle traffic accident early Monday morning killed a Columbia man. Police say the driver, 37-year old Jason Brock was traveling along Route-441 near Rotary Avenue at around 4:30am when he hit a concrete bridge abutment and burst into flames. Officers say a passerby pulled Brock from the burning wreckage, but his injuries were too severe, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call officers at 717-684-7735.