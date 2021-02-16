Estranged Wife Charged With Killing Husband In Lancaster Co.

A woman will be charged with killing her husband on Valentine’s Day in Lancaster County. Officials say 27-year old Mitchell Bewley of Quarryvillle was found shot to death in a bank parking lot in Strasburg early Sunday evening. An investigation led police to the victim’s estranged wife to a home in East Drumore Township. After a standoff lasting a few hours, officers arrested 29-year old Danielle Bewley. Police say the suspect was initially taken to a local hospital. Bewley will be charged with criminal homicide and firearms not to be carried without a license.