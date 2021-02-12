Man Arrested For Two Assaults In Lancaster City

A Lancaster City man is being held on $500,000 bail in the county prison after he was arrested for assaulting a security guard and a hospital employee. Police say 36-year-old Lequaan Brown was reported stalking and assaulting a woman who was walking to work at Lancaster General Health. The woman ran inside the building, and that’s when a security guard confronted Brown, who attacked the guard before fleeing on foot. The guard was treated for some injuries. Brown is charged with aggravated assault, stalking and indecent assault.