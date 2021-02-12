Lancaster Drug Dealer Sentenced

A Lancaster man gets more than 9.5-years in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges including cocaine distribution and illegal weapons possession. A U-S District Court judge also ordered 29-year-old Tyshaun Williams to 3-years of supervised release. Williams was arrested in 2018 following a police search of a home along Beaver Street. Officers found 27 firearms and more than 900 ammunition rounds along with various narcotics and more than $15,000. Williams was a convicted felon at that time and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.