PA Vaccine Task Force Forming

Pennsylvania needs to do a better job of vaccinating residents who are eligible against COVID-19. That from Governor Tom Wolf who says his administration and a bipartisan group of state lawmakers are forming a vaccine task force to come up with possible solutions to try and speed up the process even as there has been a persistent lack of supply of the vaccine. State health officials say so far, 1.4-million residents have received their first dose, while just over 317,000 have also gotten their second dose. Meanwhile, there were 3,378 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday. The death toll rose by 125-names for a total of 22,745 since the pandemic began a year ago.