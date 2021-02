A Lancaster County woman is accused of nearly 200-counts of animal neglect. Officials with the Pennsylvania SPCA say 44-year-old Jaime Grow of Lititz was charged after more than 100 cats were found last spring suffering from a wide variety of health ailments. The animals were removed last June and they were treated for their health problems. The SPCA says they started the investigation after they received an anonymous complaint that Grow was hoarding animals at her home.