Federal Grand Jury Indicts PA Man For Threat To U-S Senators

The Lancaster County lawyer accused of threatening to kill his wife and then Democratic U.S. senators in Washington, DC has been indicted by a federal grand jury. Court documents show that during a traffic stop near Shippensburg last month, State Police searched the vehicle of 71-year old Kenelm Shirk III of Lebanon County and found an AR-15 rifle, two handguns, “a large quantity of ammunition”, rope, gloves and about $5,000 in cash. The two state charges have been dropped in favor of two federal counts of making terroristic threats. Shirk pleaded not guilty. Officials say he remains in custody for a trial scheduled to start on April-5.