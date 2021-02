State health officials have launched a new tool called ‘Your Turn’ to help Pennsylvanians understand where they fall in the vaccine prioritization effort. Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam says “Since all seniors are currently eligible to be vaccinated, residents younger than 65 can use this tool to determine if it is their turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania.” You can also call 877-PA-HEALTH and speak with a representative to determine eligibility.