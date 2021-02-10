Lancaster Co. Man Charged In U-S Capitol Riot

A Manheim Township man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January-6 has been arrested on multiple charges including assaulting an officer, violent entry and disorderly conduct. Federal prosecutors say 57-year old Michael Lopatic Sr. repeatedly punched a police officer in the head and ripped the body camera off another in an attempt to impede the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Lopatic faces a maximum of 21.5-years in prison and a $1 million fine. Prosecutors argued the suspect is dangerous and a flight risk. A federal judge agreed and ordered that Lopatic be kept in custody for the trial.