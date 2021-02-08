Lancaster Co. Woman Dies In York Co. Traffic Accident

An autopsy is scheduled for this morning after a Lancaster County woman died following a York County traffic accident. The Coroner’s Office says police were called to the intersection of East Market and Mills streets in Springettsbury Township Saturday afternoon for a 2-vehicle crash. Police say an SUV turned into the path of a pick-up truck. Officers say two people in the SUV were injured and the passenger 87-year old Mary Boswa of Columbia later died. Anyone who can help with the investigation can call police at (717) 757-3525.