Final Suspect In Worley & Obetz Fraud Sentenced

The last person charged in a multi-million dollar fraud scheme that bankrupted a Lancaster County energy company has been sentenced. The former controller of Worley & Obetz, 60-year old Judith Avilez of Elizabethtown pleaded guilty to creating fraudulent financial statements that defrauded Fulton Bank of $65 million. She was ordered to serve three years in prison. Another conspirator, 66-year old former controller Karen Connelly of Manheim was ordered to serve 4-years in prison. And former CEO 59-year old Jeffrey Lyons of Lancaster was sentenced to 14-years in prison. All 3-suspects also have to pay millions in restitution to the bank. The trio started the scam in 2003 initially to hide company losses. Worley & Obetz went bankrupt in 2018 and more than 250-people lost their jobs.