Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Clinic Open Fri – Tues

A regional drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic will open today in York County. State health officials say testing will be available daily from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Harrisburg Area Community College – York Campus at 2010 Pennsylvania Avenue through next Tuesday. Up to 450 patients can be tested per day.using the mid-nasal passage swab PCR test. No appointment is necessary, testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and there is no charge. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms in order to be tested. Testing is also open to individuals who are not county residents. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days.