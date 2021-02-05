Arrest In York Co. Fatal Traffic Accident

The driver involved in a fatal traffic accident in York County last year has been charged with vehicular homicide. PennLive-dot-com reports that 34-year-old construction worker Joshua Bishop was setting up work zone signs and cones along the 400-block of Carlisle Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle last May. The victim later died of his injuries at York Hospital. West Manchester Township police say the suspect, Aaron Miller of York fell asleep as he drove to a doctor’s appointment after working a night shift. Miller is also charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, and careless driving.