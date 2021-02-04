Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Clinic In York Co. Opens Friday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has announced that beginning Friday, February 5, regional drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics will be held in 3-counties including York.

Officials believe that increased testing in the counties will assist in determining the prevalence of the virus as all counties in the state have percent positive rates above five percent.

Testing will be available daily from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM starting Friday, February 5 through Tuesday, February 9 at Harrisburg Area Community College, HACC – York Campus, 2010 Pennsylvania Ave., York, PA, 17404.

Up to 450 patients can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients. Testing is also open to individuals who are not county residents. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play StoreOpens In A New Window and the Apple App StoreOpens In A New Window by searching for “covid alert pa”