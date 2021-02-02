PA Sec. Of State Resigns Over Amendment ‘Error’

A constitutional amendment that would retroactively give child sex abuse victims more time to file civil suits may have to repeat the lengthy process of voter approval in Pennsylvania after a ‘human error’ was discovered by the state’s Department of State. Governor Tom Wolf says the amendment failed to be advertised as the state House passed the Legislation in November of 2019. Wolf apologized for the mistake and announced the resignation of the Secretary of the agency, Kathy Boockvar. She will leave her job Friday. Constitutional amendments have to pass in two consecutive legislative sessions before it can go to a statewide referendum. But Senate Democrats vow to solve the situation by achieving a two-year window for sexual abuse victims to purse lawsuits through legislation.